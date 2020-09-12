Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157,787 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 132.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $159.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.64 and its 200 day moving average is $134.09. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

