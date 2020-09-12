Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 323,216 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $192,969,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after purchasing an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,024,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.10.

CMG stock opened at $1,297.47 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,223.23 and a 200 day moving average of $973.65. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.79, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

