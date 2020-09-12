Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,854,000 after buying an additional 2,078,535 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $41.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.