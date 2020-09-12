Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CLNC opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $649.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 600.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

