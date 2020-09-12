Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

