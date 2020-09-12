Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,504 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of AllianceBernstein worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 334,010 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 73,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 44,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $36.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

