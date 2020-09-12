Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth $456,856,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,918,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,755,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carnival by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

