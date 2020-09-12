Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,047 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,862,000 after buying an additional 1,347,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,321,000 after acquiring an additional 177,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,361,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DTE Energy by 621.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,406 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Citigroup upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

