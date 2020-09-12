Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122,707 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4,692.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,800 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,226,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,099,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,999.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 767,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,961,000 after purchasing an additional 742,295 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 354.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 685,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,685,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.38. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

