All Sports (SOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.01 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. All Sports has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $197,760.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.30 or 0.04914210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00053825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

