Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Alphabet worth $904,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 8,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.29 on Friday, hitting $1,515.76. 1,532,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,135. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,548.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,392.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,037.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

