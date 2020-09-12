Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314,861 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Amarin worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 78.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 99.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 10.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 772,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRN opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. Amarin’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

