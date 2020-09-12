Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 13,920 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 7.9% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 54,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.78. 3,933,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $386.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

