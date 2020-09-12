APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 61,269 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.16% of BorgWarner worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 51.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 130.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 243,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 137,726 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

BWA opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

