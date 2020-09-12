APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308,763 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

