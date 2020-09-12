APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of Hasbro worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hasbro by 38.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Hasbro by 23.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $78.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $123.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

