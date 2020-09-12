APG Asset Management N.V. Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 563.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $168.84 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.