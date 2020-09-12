APG Asset Management N.V. Has $11.15 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,074 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 423.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

