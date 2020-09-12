APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806,716 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,377,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,538 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $40,070,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $31,437,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 52.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,198,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 757,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. UBS Group lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Shares of FE stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.