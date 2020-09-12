APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 6,600 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Guidewire Software worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,559,000 after buying an additional 1,533,149 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,379,000 after purchasing an additional 127,731 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,125.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 117,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 112,945 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after buying an additional 90,943 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,599.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

