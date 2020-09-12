APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 266,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 25,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.