APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of UDR worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 601.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in UDR by 486.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of UDR by 5,381.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

UDR stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.54. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

