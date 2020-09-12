AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 2,549,974 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 296.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549,974 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of CVS Health worth $218,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 11,589,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

