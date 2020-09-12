AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 238,754 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Mastercard worth $424,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $330.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.57. The company has a market capitalization of $333.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.16.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

