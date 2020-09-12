AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Billion Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 575,637 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.9% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Facebook worth $1,192,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,863 shares of company stock worth $9,085,220. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.61. 18,899,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,124,564. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $763.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

