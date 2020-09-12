AQR Capital Management LLC Has $513.79 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 289,935 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Home Depot worth $513,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.33. 3,726,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,049. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $293.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CSFB raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

