AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 29,059 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,059 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Alphabet worth $506,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $11.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,520.72. 1,595,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,062. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,549.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,394.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,042.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

