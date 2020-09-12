AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,097 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Accenture worth $307,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in Accenture by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after purchasing an additional 718,170 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,218. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.