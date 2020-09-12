Arcblock Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.48 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Bithumb and OKEx. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, BitMart, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bithumb, DDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, LBank, CoinBene and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

