Artfinity Reaches Market Cap of $3.13 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $99,038.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Artfinity has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $512.36 or 0.04905507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00053891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

AT is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

