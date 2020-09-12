Auris Medical (EARS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 17th.

Auris Medical stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Auris Medical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

