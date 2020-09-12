Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,226 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,082,000 after purchasing an additional 107,811 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,832,000 after buying an additional 8,863,028 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,447,000 after buying an additional 1,554,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,162,000 after acquiring an additional 164,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,887,000 after acquiring an additional 384,715 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $27.89 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

