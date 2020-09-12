Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 31,638 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $21.33 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

