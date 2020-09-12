Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,284 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,690,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

ALL opened at $93.82 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.