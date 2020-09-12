Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 23,919 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after buying an additional 1,474,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,512,000 after buying an additional 302,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,466,000 after acquiring an additional 628,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $175,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

DRI stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

