Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 307.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $26.88 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

