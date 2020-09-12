Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 753.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,735.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $55.76 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

