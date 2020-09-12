Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,599.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,853,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,069,000 after buying an additional 9,752,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,956 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 265,559 shares during the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $28,125,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,965.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 228,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 225,332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $121.06.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

