Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576,894 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 24.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,511 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Copart by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Copart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,901,000 after buying an additional 28,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $102.01 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

