Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in J M Smucker by 382.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $1,914,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $26,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $113.31 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

