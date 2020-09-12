Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in BCE by 149.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

