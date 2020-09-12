Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.89 Million in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 216,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 186,651 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 191,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,288,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

