Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.53 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 466.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 81,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 265.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $11.66 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

