Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,239 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

