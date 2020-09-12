Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,823 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,703 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 173.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $49.03 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

