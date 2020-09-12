Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Avalara worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.56. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $2,081,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $117,144,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,974 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

