Beaxy (BXY) Price Tops $0.0045

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.25 million and $1,375.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.87 or 0.04905857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00054695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

