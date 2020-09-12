Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 4,617.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.32% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 157.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 354,422 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

NYSE BHE opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $712.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,988.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

