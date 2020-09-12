BitCoal Trading Down 26.8% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $7,047.02 and $21.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00826241 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003821 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io.

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

