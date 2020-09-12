Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Reaches Market Cap of $494,776.53

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $3.38 or 0.00032293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $494,776.53 and approximately $21,128.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 146,408 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

